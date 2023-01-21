ADDED
- AI income modifier in the settings (singleplayer only).
- Human income modifier in the settings (singleplayer only).
- Fast AI only for allies setting (mutually exclusive with Fast AI).
CHANGED
- To unlock achievements that are scenario linked, you will need to have FOW setting ON, infinite ammo and fuel OFF, have the AI income modifier set to at least 100% and the human player's income modifier at maximum of 100%.
- Made Fast AI and Slow AI setting mutually exclusive (cannot have both Slow and Fast AI turned ON at the same time, turning one or the other ON will turn the other OFF).
- Turned the random damage modifier setting from a toggle into a slider. You can adjust the value to your liking. From 0 to 50. 0 Acts as if the option was disabled (no random damage).
- Follow AI moves will no longer take effect when Fast AI is ON. Nobody will throw up anymore due to high movement speed :)
- Semyon Timoshenko was added to the Soviet Army in Europe 1939 start.
REMOVED
- Framerate setting (now automatically set to your screen's refresh rate).
- V-Sync setting (now automatically set to false, the framerate was capped at 60 when using this setting).
- Anti Aliasing setting (was useless and I was unaware of it).
