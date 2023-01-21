Greetings, adventurers!
My my, what a bunch of things to repair, still. The clock is always ticking and March 1st will be here sooner than you think... of course, the many wacky items and large new areas will be totally worth the wait.
Right?
Two new item sets are complete, though neither are available in the demo. You'll have to wait. Sorry! You can try to complete the new Boss Log, though... you can get to 8 items! Good luck.
Changelog
v0.4: Ticking Clocks
Added: six new Copper items, in the "Timed" set! To make Recharge tokens worthwhile, they're mostly cooldown-related.
- Longrod: sometimes Reach and extra range
- Steady Cables: introduction to the Primed tag
- Rebuilder: protect from hits, every 30 turns
- Steamers: wait to dodge attacks
- Cheap Glasses: low sight, but easier exploration
- Pico-garden: makes easy and free food
Added: six new Titanium items, in the "Visitors" set! Specific but very powerful bonuses... no spoilers!
- ???: I hope you like the Scrap you have
- ???: Who needs Great Bullets?
- ???: Blight was never that dangerous, anyway.
- ???: Be careful with that one...
- ???: Get all your Bells of Calling!
- ???: Nothing will remain stable for long.
Added: to check cooldowns, you can now Quickslot equipment.
Added: the Boss Log! Hold Z in the dungeon to see exactly which boss drops what... if you found it, that is.
Added: some visual indications for item tags. Healing, Shielding, Crush, Shatter...
Added: some more stories in the Thesises
Added: the Purewater Pool now has a "used" sprite
Buffed: Magnetic Memo Bell chance 50% -> 100%
Buffed: Keeper's Network now gives Drones +1 Movement, but only +4 Defense
Buffed: Cult Ornament Luck increase 0.5 -> 1
Nerfed: equipment with cooldown will no longer tick down when not equipped
Nerfed: Divers now consume water when creating their Forcefield
Nerfed: Divers now take damage in lava and acid
Nerfed: lowered the Chemist's prices a bit
Changed: swapped rarities and price of the Ironsand Hourglass (now Gold) and the Pocketwatch (now Copper).
- The Hourglass always felt too powerful too quickly. Bullets are meant to be rarer. On the other hand, the Pocketwatch has limited use, so it makes sense to find it more often. To compensate for this change, the cooldown of the Hourglass is lowered to 200 turns.
Changed: if you pick up an item type you don't have equipped, you now automatically equip the item
Changed: checking floor items now yields more information
Changed: added "permanent" to Geary gadgets wording
Changed: Tripods and Water Units are now always visible
Changed: quaffed Potions are immediately picked up again
Changed: Drones now try to heal earlier, and flee earlier.
Fixed: crash when clicking a note stacked on a chest
Fixed: crash when ending a run by shooting yourself
Fixed: very rare crash when passively killing enemies dropping Bells
Fixed: very rare softlock when fighting ranged enemies
Fixed: inventory duplication when moving some item types to some slots
Fixed: Blueprints might spawn incorrectly
Fixed: Shielding and Healing not giving +2 Shield at max health
Fixed: all Carriers would be Lava Carriers (I don't lava mistake like this.)
Fixed: negative stat items showing "+-" when hovered
Fixed: Potion of Light having the wrong lore
Fixed: throwing Light or Gravity potions wouldn't apply the debuff immediately
Fixed: potions would sometimes land with a rotated sprite