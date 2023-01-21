Greetings, adventurers!

My my, what a bunch of things to repair, still. The clock is always ticking and March 1st will be here sooner than you think... of course, the many wacky items and large new areas will be totally worth the wait.

Right?

Two new item sets are complete, though neither are available in the demo. You'll have to wait. Sorry! You can try to complete the new Boss Log, though... you can get to 8 items! Good luck.

Changelog

v0.4: Ticking Clocks

Added: six new Copper items, in the "Timed" set! To make Recharge tokens worthwhile, they're mostly cooldown-related.

Longrod: sometimes Reach and extra range

Steady Cables: introduction to the Primed tag

Rebuilder: protect from hits, every 30 turns

Steamers: wait to dodge attacks

Cheap Glasses: low sight, but easier exploration

Pico-garden: makes easy and free food

Added: six new Titanium items, in the "Visitors" set! Specific but very powerful bonuses... no spoilers!

???: I hope you like the Scrap you have

???: Who needs Great Bullets?

???: Blight was never that dangerous, anyway.

???: Be careful with that one...

???: Get all your Bells of Calling!

???: Nothing will remain stable for long.

Added: to check cooldowns, you can now Quickslot equipment.

Added: the Boss Log! Hold Z in the dungeon to see exactly which boss drops what... if you found it, that is.

Added: some visual indications for item tags. Healing, Shielding, Crush, Shatter...

Added: some more stories in the Thesises

Added: the Purewater Pool now has a "used" sprite

Buffed: Magnetic Memo Bell chance 50% -> 100%

Buffed: Keeper's Network now gives Drones +1 Movement, but only +4 Defense

Buffed: Cult Ornament Luck increase 0.5 -> 1

Nerfed: equipment with cooldown will no longer tick down when not equipped

Nerfed: Divers now consume water when creating their Forcefield

Nerfed: Divers now take damage in lava and acid

Nerfed: lowered the Chemist's prices a bit

Changed: swapped rarities and price of the Ironsand Hourglass (now Gold) and the Pocketwatch (now Copper).

The Hourglass always felt too powerful too quickly. Bullets are meant to be rarer. On the other hand, the Pocketwatch has limited use, so it makes sense to find it more often. To compensate for this change, the cooldown of the Hourglass is lowered to 200 turns.

Changed: if you pick up an item type you don't have equipped, you now automatically equip the item

Changed: checking floor items now yields more information

Changed: added "permanent" to Geary gadgets wording

Changed: Tripods and Water Units are now always visible

Changed: quaffed Potions are immediately picked up again

Changed: Drones now try to heal earlier, and flee earlier.

Fixed: crash when clicking a note stacked on a chest

Fixed: crash when ending a run by shooting yourself

Fixed: very rare crash when passively killing enemies dropping Bells

Fixed: very rare softlock when fighting ranged enemies

Fixed: inventory duplication when moving some item types to some slots

Fixed: Blueprints might spawn incorrectly

Fixed: Shielding and Healing not giving +2 Shield at max health

Fixed: all Carriers would be Lava Carriers (I don't lava mistake like this.)

Fixed: negative stat items showing "+-" when hovered

Fixed: Potion of Light having the wrong lore

Fixed: throwing Light or Gravity potions wouldn't apply the debuff immediately

Fixed: potions would sometimes land with a rotated sprite