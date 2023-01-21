Hotfix Update - V.0.2.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10373707 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 12:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Please report bugs on Steam or Discord!

-Added visual representations on loading of co-op or single player game where there game settings were at. Will set the XP rate etc to what it was last set to in game.

-Fixed single player games not loading.

-Fixed ability for players to exploit game by entering a negative number in trader menu and crafting menu. It now forces the number to be 1 or greater.

-Fixed G key not always putting summons back to player.

