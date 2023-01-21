 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 21 January 2023

Hotfix Update - V.0.2.17

Last edited by Wendy

-Added visual representations on loading of co-op or single player game where there game settings were at. Will set the XP rate etc to what it was last set to in game.

-Fixed single player games not loading.
-Fixed ability for players to exploit game by entering a negative number in trader menu and crafting menu. It now forces the number to be 1 or greater.
-Fixed G key not always putting summons back to player.

