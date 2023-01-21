Version 0.778.1.0

Hello Executives,

I've decided to put the new asteroid bases on hold while I improve what is already in the game with quality of life upgrades and balancing economy problems since it already has more than enough fun and exciting things to do in it.

AI difficulty terminology has been changed to make it easier for players to find the difficulty settings.

Fixed the tele-port panel not selecting targets.

Select all combat ships in a sector with Q.

Select all combat ships across the galaxy with CTRL+Q.

Updated key binding panel to show all the short cuts in the game.

Set rally button removed and replaced with simply right clicking with the factory selected where you want to set the point to be, works with multiple factories selected.

Double tapping a group number now zooms into that groups leader.

Fixed a bug where ground units would sometimes stop while running past a door.

Fixed door on troop factory where sometimes units wouldn't use it.

Problem controlling Gigantilator head has been fixed.

Fixed some ground weapons going through shields.

Hit info now appears when attacking a unit with a shield.

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes get into both starfighters at the same time.

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes teleport back to your starfighter pressing E.

Trading port power reduced from 5 to 1.

Buildings now take 1 minute to reboot after switching off.

The reboot button on the building status panel has now been replaced with a power button.

Mining ships no longer return unless there is a powered facility.

If the power is switched off while a ship is docked it will undock.

Removed dragging resources off mining and cargo ships.

Increased Deep core mining plants power demand from 10 to 20.

Tele-miner now pulls in 150 Energen and 35 of other resources as used to be 150 on everything.

Reduced power capacity from 5000 to 1000 on HQ's.

Given protestors another level of attack damage.

Up promotion 3 threshold from 200 to 300.

Up promotion 4 threshold from 500 to 600.

The power capacity reduction was in response to 5000 max power being far too generous based on the feedback I've been getting, 1000 seemed like a good number as many people didn't even know this existed till the lights went off half way through the game so I feel its important people know this is a feature and 1000 excess power seems to be a good buffer. But lets see how this goes, remember we're still in development so happy to make adjustments to these things.

Thanks again for all the support and look out for more improvements over the coming weeks.

Cheers,

Rob