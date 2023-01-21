Patch 10.28

Added cheats
- Shift+C activates cheat modus; the current cheat command string will be shown near the bottom of the screen
- The cheat 'continuous' makes the game run in the background (not officially supported)
- The cheat 'hideui' hides the UI
- The cheat 'showui' shows it again
- The cheat 'slowcam' slows down the camera speed
Species and family views
- You can now sort all species by name
- In the family tree, when there are more than 6 children, it shows the 6 most populous ones (instead of the 6 ones that emerged earliest)
- The page indicator below the species list view now shows numbers instead of dots (more convenient for larger/older worlds)
- When leaving the family tree and entering the species list, it automatically browses to the page of the species you were looking at in the family tree
- When looking at the species list while the camera is low to the ground, it will no longer highlight organisms in the background
Visualization fixes
- Manually created animals now always look exactly as the player designed them (optimization has been turned off for this use case)
- Decreased the chances of showing a non-walking animal as a substitute for a walking animal on land for performance reasons (optimization has been turned off for this use case)
- The 'locate a random organism of this species' (looking glass) button now also works for species with low population sizes
- Fixed problem where combs could glow white as if luminescent
- Manually placed algae now grow at exactly the location where you drop them
Simulation changes
- Made the check to prevent animals reproducing in crowded areas stricter
- Color is now also taken into account when classifying algae into species
- Increased the chance of meaningful seasonal adaptions for plants
- Prevented seasonal adaptations to 'cross' each other (maximum temperature lower than minimun temperature)
Saving/loading fixes
- Saving and then loading a game in a warmer or cooler season no longer changes the base temperature of an area
- Same fix for wind strength and shallow ground water
- Star light (allowed alga and plant colors) is now set correctly after loading a save game
Season fixes
- The game no longer crashes when you delete the current season
- The game no longer restarts at the year 0 when you change a season before going into an editor
Changed files in this update