The Sapling update for 21 January 2023

Patch 10.28

Patch 10.28 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added cheats

  • Shift+C activates cheat modus; the current cheat command string will be shown near the bottom of the screen
  • The cheat 'continuous' makes the game run in the background (not officially supported)
  • The cheat 'hideui' hides the UI
  • The cheat 'showui' shows it again
  • The cheat 'slowcam' slows down the camera speed

Species and family views

  • You can now sort all species by name
  • In the family tree, when there are more than 6 children, it shows the 6 most populous ones (instead of the 6 ones that emerged earliest)
  • The page indicator below the species list view now shows numbers instead of dots (more convenient for larger/older worlds)
  • When leaving the family tree and entering the species list, it automatically browses to the page of the species you were looking at in the family tree
  • When looking at the species list while the camera is low to the ground, it will no longer highlight organisms in the background

Visualization fixes

  • Manually created animals now always look exactly as the player designed them (optimization has been turned off for this use case)
  • Decreased the chances of showing a non-walking animal as a substitute for a walking animal on land for performance reasons (optimization has been turned off for this use case)
  • The 'locate a random organism of this species' (looking glass) button now also works for species with low population sizes
  • Fixed problem where combs could glow white as if luminescent
  • Manually placed algae now grow at exactly the location where you drop them

Simulation changes

  • Made the check to prevent animals reproducing in crowded areas stricter
  • Color is now also taken into account when classifying algae into species
  • Increased the chance of meaningful seasonal adaptions for plants
  • Prevented seasonal adaptations to 'cross' each other (maximum temperature lower than minimun temperature)

Saving/loading fixes

  • Saving and then loading a game in a warmer or cooler season no longer changes the base temperature of an area
  • Same fix for wind strength and shallow ground water
  • Star light (allowed alga and plant colors) is now set correctly after loading a save game

Season fixes

  • The game no longer crashes when you delete the current season
  • The game no longer restarts at the year 0 when you change a season before going into an editor

