Update Notes for v0.87

Added a new experimental tag game mode with two main variations: In Spread Tag, tags are permanent and players gain positions by remaining untagged, or by tagging untagged players when tagged

In Transfer Tag, tags are transfered from tagged players to untagged players and positions are gained by getting and staying untagged

Two tag levels are included, but any level can be played in tag game mode if Force Tag Event is enabled

It is now possible to see current event stats when playing a recording by right-clicking the stats button (or left-clicking in modes without graphs)

Added Record Everything recording setting, also added Record Session which records events in the current/next session and then disables itself

Added support for new customization packs (coming soon)

It is now possible to cancel being ready to start an event at the session init state

Resetting expanded subfolders in graphics settings now doesn't reset root level settings anymore (as it would reset the quality level and everything else)

Updated Unity version, possibly fixing some random issues

Level loading timer is not started until the host has loaded the level - helps slower client machines having more time to load complex levels

Fixed info panel staying on screen when playing a recording that does not have the beginning of the event recorded

Fixed last selected level and vehicle not correctly remembered in selectors

Fixed (by disabling) look back button in the new Shift+7/8 spectator cameras

Fixed long track descriptions overflowing as tooltips