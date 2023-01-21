 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 21 January 2023

Update Notes for v0.87

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new experimental tag game mode with two main variations:

    • In Spread Tag, tags are permanent and players gain positions by remaining untagged, or by tagging untagged players when tagged
    • In Transfer Tag, tags are transfered from tagged players to untagged players and positions are gained by getting and staying untagged
    • Two tag levels are included, but any level can be played in tag game mode if Force Tag Event is enabled

  • It is now possible to see current event stats when playing a recording by right-clicking the stats button (or left-clicking in modes without graphs)

  • Added Record Everything recording setting, also added Record Session which records events in the current/next session and then disables itself

  • Added support for new customization packs (coming soon)

  • It is now possible to cancel being ready to start an event at the session init state

  • Resetting expanded subfolders in graphics settings now doesn't reset root level settings anymore (as it would reset the quality level and everything else)

  • Updated Unity version, possibly fixing some random issues

  • Level loading timer is not started until the host has loaded the level - helps slower client machines having more time to load complex levels

  • Fixed info panel staying on screen when playing a recording that does not have the beginning of the event recorded

  • Fixed last selected level and vehicle not correctly remembered in selectors

  • Fixed (by disabling) look back button in the new Shift+7/8 spectator cameras

  • Fixed long track descriptions overflowing as tooltips

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

