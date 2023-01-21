v11.3.0 - Map Updates & More!

Happy New Years!

We are excited to be back, and we're coming in hot! This update brings a large number of balance tweaks to a number of levels, as well as plenty of long awaited bug fixes and gameplay adjustments.

Of note, Ten Aard has been converted to Advance and has had many parts of the level detailed with new defensive positions.

In addition, Rederitz has been extended, adding a new town beyond the final bridge to fight for!

We are planning some very big things for 2023, including the addition of the Italian faction. We can't wait to get it in your hands!

Maps

Butovo Advance

Fixed incorrect Waffen SS roles on the map, now uses Waffen Heer.

Increased Axis tickets (map is currently ending in about 50 minutes on a full server, should be closer to 60 minutes for a battle of this scale).

Added some additional cover around the North Woods objective approach.

Vehicles can now drive through all wooden fences.

Reduced respawn timer for Sd.Kfz. 251 from 120 to 90 seconds.

Caen Advance

Main supply cache maximum reduced from 8000 to 4000 for both teams.

Resupply rate for both teams brought down from 500 to 250.

Added an extra Pak 38 so that both "lanes" can be covered.

Added anti-tank construction limits.

Champs d'Agonie Advance

Renamed the map from Champs to Champs d'Agonie (the original name of the map!)

Reworked the map to be part of the Normandy breakout around St. Lo, now features Panzer Lehr and US 3rd Armored Division.

Fixed a number of potential game-breaking objective progression bugs.

Increased US Radio Operator roles to 2 and added pre-placed radios for Axis.

Cheneux Advance

Added more cover for Allies at the first objective area, especially on the flanking fields and forest to the right (Allied perspective).

Reworked the minefields to provide more spawn protection to the Allies at the start.

Allowed the Allies to use their armor from the start, rather than be unlocked after capturing the first objective.

Made the middle town objectives recapturable.

Jurques Advance

Optimized the map through additional anti-portals, reduced static cull distances, BSP optimization and bringing in fog by about 100 meters.

Kommerscheidt Advance

"Intersection" and "Road to Schmidt" objectives now deactivate when both are captured by the Axis, preventing situation where capturing them in the wrong order could cost the Axis team their objective spawn.

Rakowice Advance

Added anti-tank construction limits.

Rederitz Advance

Added new objective "Rederitz West", extending the map beyond the final bridge objective.

Stavelot Defense

Increased Allies tickets.

Reduced King Tiger max spawns from 3 to 2.

Targnon Advance

Fixed a bug where capturing the initial objective group in a certain order could break map progression.

Ten Aard Advance

Converted the map to the Advance game mode.

Reworked objectives, objective spawns and danger zone.

Added anti-precap minefields to the map.

Added several new locations and interiors.

Added new trenches and defensive positions.

Added pre-placed radios around the map.

Weapons

The MG42 hipfire recoil has been increased.

Minor tweak to the M1 Garand's recoil animation to momentarily obstruct the peep sight, in line with other similar rifles.

Self-loading rifles (e.g., Garand, SVT-40 etc.) will now be more difficult to control when firing rapidly.

Vehicles

The Pakwagen (Sd.Kfz. 251/22) now requires a tank crewman to operate and can now be locked similar to other vehicles.

Gameplay

Constructed grenade crates and Panzerfaust boxes are no longer locked to the opposing team.

Players will now only have their weapons locked on team-kills unless they have had a previous team kill within the last 30 seconds.

Anti-tank guns can now only be constructed on earthen terrain.

Disabled placement of all constructions within the danger zone to curb spawn camping, blocking entrances, and other unfair play involving logistics deep behind the lines.

Ammunition crates are now visible to the enemy team when inside the enemy territory.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the wrong error message would be shown while trying to dig while prone.

Reduced the cooldown on fire support markers from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Fixed a bug where squad assistants could not user the spotting menu from within vehicles.

Fixed a bug where the Commonwealth Radios did not have Mills bombs in their loadouts.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games