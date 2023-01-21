Update 1/21/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10373521 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 11:13:16 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Axe Weapon skill “Sharpen” now properly increases weapon damage to +4

Removed old class descriptors that no longer apply to Assassin and Paladin

QoL Improvements

Added a Difficulty Check (DC) overview to the Information section of the Codex

Game Balance Changes

Increased Steal skill gain rate

Axe Weapon skill “Defensive Stance” has had its AC increased from +2 to +4

Axe Weapon skill “Follow Through” has had its Graze damage increased

Warhammer Weapon skill “Reverberate” has had its Graze damage increased