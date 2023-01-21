Update 1/21/2023

Bug Fixes
Axe Weapon skill “Sharpen” now properly increases weapon damage to +4
Removed old class descriptors that no longer apply to Assassin and Paladin
QoL Improvements
Added a Difficulty Check (DC) overview to the Information section of the Codex
Game Balance Changes
Increased Steal skill gain rate
Axe Weapon skill “Defensive Stance” has had its AC increased from +2 to +4
Axe Weapon skill “Follow Through” has had its Graze damage increased
Warhammer Weapon skill “Reverberate” has had its Graze damage increased
