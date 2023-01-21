 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 21 January 2023

Patch 32: Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10373501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Status Effects no longer be applied on top of status effects.

Save data has been cleared as bunch of people got to very high difficulty using this bug.
If you would like your save file recovered message me privately on discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link