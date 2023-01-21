1.9.7.4 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.

If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Changelog

Fix the problem that sometimes the separator of the new running program will disappear after opening the minimized window to the icon in the previous version of the dock

Fix the problem that the previous version of myfinder cannot be hidden when individual programs are full screen

Fix the problem that the previous version of the online startup mode creative workshop prompts that steam is not running

Fix the problem that multiple icons of the same window will appear after dragging and dropping the front scheduling window in the previous version

Fix the problem of crashing or abnormal display after clicking the mouse in the preferences of the previous version to enable and disable the pre-stage scheduling

Fix the problem that the minimized window in the previous version of the front desk scheduling will not display excessive animation

Fixed Russian translation, thanks to @mindryder

Corrected Spanish translation, thanks to @F3R96

Adjust the system tray acquisition, cancel the systemtrayico program, and prevent each update from prompting to lock

myfinder adds a button to display front-stage scheduling, which can be enabled in Preferences-Front-stage Scheduling

Added a right-click menu to the front-end scheduling window list. If it is a window, right-click the mouse to display the right-click menu directly. If it is a window combination, it will first expand into multiple windows, and then right-click to display the right-click menu. The right-click menu can close the window or set the window to which it belongs. Excluded from front-scheduling, will no longer be displayed



Added the function of displaying the title of the front-stage scheduling window, which can be enabled in Preferences-Front-stage scheduling



In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.

Stage manager known issues

The problem that the full-screen game window cannot be activated after the front-end scheduling is turned on

Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version