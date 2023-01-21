1.9.7.4 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.
If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon
Changelog
- Fix the problem that sometimes the separator of the new running program will disappear after opening the minimized window to the icon in the previous version of the dock
- Fix the problem that the previous version of myfinder cannot be hidden when individual programs are full screen
- Fix the problem that the previous version of the online startup mode creative workshop prompts that steam is not running
- Fix the problem that multiple icons of the same window will appear after dragging and dropping the front scheduling window in the previous version
- Fix the problem of crashing or abnormal display after clicking the mouse in the preferences of the previous version to enable and disable the pre-stage scheduling
- Fix the problem that the minimized window in the previous version of the front desk scheduling will not display excessive animation
- Fixed Russian translation, thanks to @mindryder
- Corrected Spanish translation, thanks to @F3R96
- Adjust the system tray acquisition, cancel the systemtrayico program, and prevent each update from prompting to lock
- myfinder adds a button to display front-stage scheduling, which can be enabled in Preferences-Front-stage Scheduling
- Added a right-click menu to the front-end scheduling window list. If it is a window, right-click the mouse to display the right-click menu directly. If it is a window combination, it will first expand into multiple windows, and then right-click to display the right-click menu. The right-click menu can close the window or set the window to which it belongs. Excluded from front-scheduling, will no longer be displayed
- Added the function of displaying the title of the front-stage scheduling window, which can be enabled in Preferences-Front-stage scheduling
In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.
Stage manager known issues
- The problem that the full-screen game window cannot be activated after the front-end scheduling is turned on
Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version
- The combined window in the window list can be expanded, selected, dragged or activated as you want
- Add settings related to pre-desk scheduling in preferences; Can be displayed on all screens or on a single screen; Add keyboard hotkeys to quickly turn on and off; The window list is displayed to the left or right
Changed files in this update