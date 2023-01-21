Patch 1.0.0.3

Patch Notes 1.0.0.3

1. Random Course

You are now able to play random courses with custom levels published to the steam workshop. This feature should encourage the player to find and play new custom levels. The more custom levels are played the greater the players motivation is to build thier own custom levels. That's the idea.

2. Custom Course - Level Categories

If you want to put together your own course, it is now much easier to find specific levels, because they are now categorized in the three packs, your published levels, your favorites levels, your subscribed levels and the most popular levels. In the future I want to add categories like trending and fresh aswell. Also you can find now all the levels in the most popular categorie and you don't have to subscribe to them in the steam workshop, first.

3. Level Ratings

You can now see the rating of the levels in the custom and random course selector. To push level ratings, you are able to rate a custom level easily after you played it in the current score menu. Simply navigate up and down before you press continue.

4. Outliner added to ball and pointer

Mentioned by Lazydog, the ball can sometimes hide beneath a bridge. Therefore I added a outliner tool, which highlights the ball and pointer behind objects. This feature makes it also possible to build levels with tunnels, where the player needs to guess the boarders or even the hole. Sounds like fun to me.

6. Editor: Static Elements new ordered

In the editor I classified the static elements in subcategories: Start Floors/Hole, Floors, Ice Floors, Force Floors, Walls, Obstacles. This should make it easier for beginners to find the correct elements for a simple course. In general the editor is in a very primitive state. In my next update I will focus on improving the editor with anchors, new categories, new features ... Wish me luck.

7. Editor

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2920962893

I'm also working on a editor guide. You can open it within the game in the editor overlay menu. To open it press [Esc] or the [Command]-Button. Currently it is not much, but I will add new guides step by step. At the beginning it is very hard to create guides because the game does change a lot. But I'll give my best.