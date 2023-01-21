The Cloud City Playtest 01/20 update notes - v0.1.0.23020a

Feature: Quarry storage building animation collection workshop storage animation warehouse building storage animation

Feature: Added season switch countdown

Feature: The central camp can restore HP to AI

Fix: The production building backpack is full of production logic

Fix: AI does not take food from pasture

Fix: The global resource has negative BUG

Fix: Barrack training animation BUG repair

Fix: Fix the problem that the businessman UI is opened multiple times causing overlap

Update: Modify the ui prompt for lack of raw materials in production buildings

Update: Soldiers get clothes in alert state

Update: Soldiers only look for food in alert state

Update: Optimize the interaction of top resource icons

Update: The maximum value of building raw materials is adjusted to 20, and the AI will stop transporting when it is full

Update: Season update reminder

Update: Main task process