- Selling items in shops now needs a single click on the item to be sold
- Improved weather fog and handling fog when inside
- Added a potion bag to the player inventory to store potions
- Many optimisations to improve performance
- Gave starting players more potions
- New players now start with Magic Missile and Cure Light Wounds
- Populated the skillbars for new players with spells and potions
- Improved the variability of items in procedural instance loot crates
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 21 January 2023
v0.145a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update