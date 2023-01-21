 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 21 January 2023

v0.145a

Share · View all patches · Build 10373382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Selling items in shops now needs a single click on the item to be sold
  2. Improved weather fog and handling fog when inside
  3. Added a potion bag to the player inventory to store potions
  4. Many optimisations to improve performance
  5. Gave starting players more potions
  6. New players now start with Magic Missile and Cure Light Wounds
  7. Populated the skillbars for new players with spells and potions
  8. Improved the variability of items in procedural instance loot crates

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link