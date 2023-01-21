2023 Year 1 Month 21 Day

I. Repair
- Fixed an issue where the AI Xiaohei was too close to the player to inflict damage
Ii. Adjustment
- Increased the tank of AI Xiaohei
HPMAX 100000 to 150000
HDMAX 100000 to 150000
ZJMAX 100000 1 150000
- Reduced the cooldown of player skills, increased the Q energy, increased the damage of Q skills and R.
A Skill Cooldown 60 to 30
D Skill Cooldown 60 to 30
R Skill Cooldown 180 to 90
Q Skill Power 20 to 30
Q Ability damage 200% - 300%
R Skill damage 800% to 900% true damage
-
New skills
-
Added a new skill to the player
3 Skills
[whirlwind cut]
Skill damage 200%
Skill Power 100
Skill Cooldown 30
[unique]
[High speed movement]
Movement speed +400 +800 after upgrade
Four, the author's message, recently in the collection of player feedback and opinions, uh, OK
I try to make the game more perfect by constantly updating, towards my final goal!
Changed files in this update