开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 21 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 21 Day

Share · View all patches · Build 10373370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I. Repair

  1. Fixed an issue where the AI Xiaohei was too close to the player to inflict damage

Ii. Adjustment

  1. Increased the tank of AI Xiaohei

HPMAX 100000 to 150000

HDMAX 100000 to 150000

ZJMAX 100000 1 150000

  1. Reduced the cooldown of player skills, increased the Q energy, increased the damage of Q skills and R.

A Skill Cooldown 60 to 30

D Skill Cooldown 60 to 30

R Skill Cooldown 180 to 90

Q Skill Power 20 to 30

Q Ability damage 200% - 300%

R Skill damage 800% to 900% true damage

  1. New skills

  2. Added a new skill to the player

3 Skills

[whirlwind cut]

Skill damage 200%

Skill Power 100

Skill Cooldown 30

[unique]

[High speed movement]

Movement speed +400 +800 after upgrade

Four, the author's message, recently in the collection of player feedback and opinions, uh, OK

I try to make the game more perfect by constantly updating, towards my final goal!

Changed files in this update

