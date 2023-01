Share · View all patches · Build 10373360 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy

[ + ] Added new interior elements in the house

[ ! ] Garage door opening animation will no longer trigger if you unlock the unlocked gate ( same with closing )

[ ! ] Sometimes, input fields of passwords in devices were not interactable, fixed

[ ~ ] Adjusted player camera position

[ ~ ] Adjusted key spawn points

[ ~ ] Ghost backwards vision reduced