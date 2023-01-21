 Skip to content

The Director's Disorder: Pilot Episode update for 21 January 2023

Update 1.0.3: Gotta go fast.

Build 10373348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Another quick small average update.

-Fixed an issue where you could start the final task before even receiving it. This would cause a multitude of issues for the ending so this fix should've solved that. You could run into this issue if you were speeding through the dialogue and being ready to start the next task before prompted.

  • Replaced a problematic ambient sound in night 2 with something new.

  • Fixed an issue with some of the endings not removing the players input.

  • You can now rebind the decision keys if needed.

  • Fixed a voice line being heard at the wrong time in night 2.

