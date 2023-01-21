 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 21 January 2023

Patch-fix

Build 10373270 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed freezing of production in factories
  • Fixed the function of eliminating production from another sector
  • Optimized work with station shaders (after the New Year's update, they broke down a bit and ate performance)
  • Improved menu for transferring money to the station

