- Fixed freezing of production in factories
- Fixed the function of eliminating production from another sector
- Optimized work with station shaders (after the New Year's update, they broke down a bit and ate performance)
- Improved menu for transferring money to the station
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 21 January 2023
Patch-fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
