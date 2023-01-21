v0.31.3 Update

Update v0.31.4 Is Live!

I hope you are all having a great start to the new year!

Reworded the Tutorial to include more Information about the Day and Night Cycle.

Fixed the Issue where the mouse would be Locked at the Start of the Tutorial.

Fixed Street Lights sometimes staying on During the Day.

Temporarily disabled the Main Menu Settings to fix Audio Resetting due to the Main Menu sometimes deciding to revert back to the default values and overwrites the Data that was Saved in-game.

Added SFX to the Environment Trees and the Player House Door for a bit more immersion.

Changed 24hrs in-game from 24 Minutes to 40 Minutes real-time which will make days not so short and rushed.

Fixed the Saved Game Version sometimes not loading in before the Version Checker system begins.

Removed the old 'HELP_ME' App from the Personal Computer and it now links to the Scrapping Simulator Fandom Wiki, which is far easier for Myself to Add, Update and Fix Outdated Information as well as being a lot easier to Navigate and more Visually Appealing, with Images etc, to the player.

Fixed the issue when Borderless Mode is Selected, when relaunching the game it would go to Windowed Borderless Mode rather than Full screen Borderless.

Renamed the 'Gold Crucible' to '100g Crucible' and Included that it also supports the ability to make Silver Ingots.

Fixed Time becoming frozen when disabling the UI and also added the 'fix_time' command should time freeze for any other reason(s).

Reworked the way Objects are Handled in regards to Disassembly and Saving/Loading to help minimize the strain on Saving/Loading System, if any object has not yet had any parts removed it will be saved in the form of an ID rather than saving the Object itself in it's entirety - Unfortunately this hasn't entirely fixed the Corrupt Colour Bug, for Objects that are Partially Disassembled get Saved/Loaded using the old system which for some weird reason it still loses track of certain colours for these Partially Disassembled Objects even with minimal object amounts - Nevertheless this addition has already shown Massive improvements on Saving and Loading times as well as reducing a 17mb Save File to 800kb and is a huge leap forward toward working toward a Full ID Based Saving/Loading in the future.