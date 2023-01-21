 Skip to content

Stage of Light update for 21 January 2023

Fix for Led Panel Voxels

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Led panels on scaffolding structures in the demo was not showing up. Also it was not possible to add led panels on scaffolding structures. I found the problem and fixed it.

Realityocean Games

