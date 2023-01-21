 Skip to content

Xross Dreams update for 21 January 2023

Whack-a-mole for the soul. (v1.22 patch notes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10373155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's very late, and there's a lot going on.

Xross Dreams, v1.22

  • Secret Character fix: [spoiler]Enabling the Piece Selector for either Bear no longer breaks dynamic Gate calculations. Whoops! I'm too clever for my own good. There isn't always a Next piece. If you enable Piece Selector with Bear or Big Bear, the game now generates a placeholder set of gates for you (based off Big O, Cast in the name of God, ye not guilty).[/spoiler]
  • Comprehensively rewrote Rocket Science mechanics. This is something of a series of bugfixes, but it was also something I saw coming. The engine simply couldn't have handled it the way I wrote it at launch. Anyway, Astronaut's Rocket Science is largely identical, but the edge cases (sometimes literal edge cases, like multiple Rockets causing science to occur in adjacent columns) now yield results. The big changes are multi-column science, returning wasted Slingshots, stacking everything at lower heights (for faster science), and getting more Fusions/Stars for inputting more Novas/Fusions.

Next week is going to be a doozy! I really want to make sure offline is clean before tournament season starts. Keep being puzzled!

