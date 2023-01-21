Large Game Rework

After reading many reviews, I've decided to come back to this game and make one last fix. With a new year of experience, I tried to make this game more "fun".

Users now get much more feedback and can customize their play through more. Players are also given much more in-game feedback to enhance the learning objective. The original settings can still be used if players decide to.

If you had not been able to finish this game or found this game to be too confusing, this update will hopefully combat that.

Thank you!

