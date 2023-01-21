Feature Friday - January 20, 2023

204.52
- Added a new item: transkinetic cuffs.
- The slynth of the Hydropon can now resettle on Chavvah, the Tree of Life.
- The bottom level of the rusted archway now consistently builds with an electrical power grid rather than a hydraulic system.
- Being on fire no longer shows a damage message when the damage amount is zero.
- Reduced slynth level and gave them more AV.
- Crypt sitters should be more responsive to attacks.
- Tillifergaewicz now wears her clay pot and also has an extra one.
- Certain significant body transformations now change your species.
- Urn dusters now equip and attack with their ash shovels.
- Added a couple seats to the Grit Gate library.
- Leeches are now worms instead of mollusks.
- Eating luminous hoarshrooms now costs energy.
- Several creatures that had hands or hands-variants but not a Hands slot now do.
- Something being coated in neutron flux now results in its immediate explosion.
- Responsibility for neutron flux explosions is now tracked better.
- Added new hamsa effects to tartbeard glands and gallbeard glands.
- The reshaping nook and pad are now rebuilt if destroyed.
- Dromad [redacted] are no longer uniformly brown.
- Mopango charioteers now make [redacted] charioteers.
- The repulsive device now has an associated incantation when chosen for the [redacted].
- Reduced the chance that extradimensional hunters ambush you inside your [redacted].
- Tweaked the wording of Wilderness Lore skills to be clearer.
- Added new descriptions to several creatures.
- Changed kipper detail color.
- Changed beetlebum's color.
- Fixed a bug that made neutron flux poured or spilled on the ground fail to explode.
- Fixed a bug that caused using the Spacetime Vortex mutation to undergo two normality checks instead of one.
- Fixed a bug that made broken power lines sometimes appear working and working power lines sometimes appear broken.
- Fixed a bug that caused craftmarks to appear in the middle of some partially identified artifact names.
- Fixed a bug that made shots fired by your point-defense drone incur an action cost on you and interrupt your ongoing actions like Sunder Mind.
- Fixed a bug that caused dynamic village mayors to become unresponsive after the slynth had settled there for a week.
- Fixed a bug that gave you the Repair option on your [redacted] if you had the tinkering Repair skill.
- Fixed a bug that caused non-standard limbs with metachrome to not be eligible for offhand attacks.
- Fixed a bug that caused sub-limbs of extra body parts acquired from the an incantation to not receive metachrome natural weaponry.
- Fixed a bug that caused reputation giving items equipped to bodies you have released control of to be retained.
- Fixed a bug that caused the crystal chimes of Chavvah to not comment on the death of Aoyg-No-Longer when it occurred by your hand.
- Fixed a bug that prevented fungicide from destroying fungal spores.
- Fixed more instances of music notes appearing in quest texts.
- Fixed some grammar errors in village histories.
- Fixed some grammar errors in Two-Headed shake off messages.
- [debug] When The Golem quest has been completed, any subsequently wished-in mounds now have a 'Build' option available to construct it.
