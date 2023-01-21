 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 21 January 2023

Feature Friday - January 20, 2023

Feature Friday - January 20, 2023

Build 10373032

Patchnotes via Steam Community

204.52

  • Added a new item: transkinetic cuffs.
  • The slynth of the Hydropon can now resettle on Chavvah, the Tree of Life.
  • The bottom level of the rusted archway now consistently builds with an electrical power grid rather than a hydraulic system.
  • Being on fire no longer shows a damage message when the damage amount is zero.
  • Reduced slynth level and gave them more AV.
  • Crypt sitters should be more responsive to attacks.
  • Tillifergaewicz now wears her clay pot and also has an extra one.
  • Certain significant body transformations now change your species.
  • Urn dusters now equip and attack with their ash shovels.
  • Added a couple seats to the Grit Gate library.
  • Leeches are now worms instead of mollusks.
  • Eating luminous hoarshrooms now costs energy.
  • Several creatures that had hands or hands-variants but not a Hands slot now do.
  • Something being coated in neutron flux now results in its immediate explosion.
  • Responsibility for neutron flux explosions is now tracked better.
  • Added new hamsa effects to tartbeard glands and gallbeard glands.
  • The reshaping nook and pad are now rebuilt if destroyed.
  • Dromad [redacted] are no longer uniformly brown.
  • Mopango charioteers now make [redacted] charioteers.
  • The repulsive device now has an associated incantation when chosen for the [redacted].
  • Reduced the chance that extradimensional hunters ambush you inside your [redacted].
  • Tweaked the wording of Wilderness Lore skills to be clearer.
  • Added new descriptions to several creatures.
  • Changed kipper detail color.
  • Changed beetlebum's color.
  • Fixed a bug that made neutron flux poured or spilled on the ground fail to explode.
  • Fixed a bug that caused using the Spacetime Vortex mutation to undergo two normality checks instead of one.
  • Fixed a bug that made broken power lines sometimes appear working and working power lines sometimes appear broken.
  • Fixed a bug that caused craftmarks to appear in the middle of some partially identified artifact names.
  • Fixed a bug that made shots fired by your point-defense drone incur an action cost on you and interrupt your ongoing actions like Sunder Mind.
  • Fixed a bug that caused dynamic village mayors to become unresponsive after the slynth had settled there for a week.
  • Fixed a bug that gave you the Repair option on your [redacted] if you had the tinkering Repair skill.
  • Fixed a bug that caused non-standard limbs with metachrome to not be eligible for offhand attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused sub-limbs of extra body parts acquired from the an incantation to not receive metachrome natural weaponry.
  • Fixed a bug that caused reputation giving items equipped to bodies you have released control of to be retained.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the crystal chimes of Chavvah to not comment on the death of Aoyg-No-Longer when it occurred by your hand.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented fungicide from destroying fungal spores.
  • Fixed more instances of music notes appearing in quest texts.
  • Fixed some grammar errors in village histories.
  • Fixed some grammar errors in Two-Headed shake off messages.
  • [debug] When The Golem quest has been completed, any subsequently wished-in mounds now have a 'Build' option available to construct it.

