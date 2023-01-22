 Skip to content

Graze Counter GM update for 22 January 2023

[Patch Note: Ver. 0121] Fixed issues in the initial release

Build 10373006

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes in this build are as follows.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the leaderboards from functioning properly.
  • Fixed BGM titles for stage 4-B.
  • Stabilized gamepad vibration function.
  • Fixed image data displayed at the ending.
  • Fixed a processing glitch in Mission Mode under certain conditions.
  • Fixed text in character profiles.
  • Added a setting item for scene changes to the config.
  • Optimized hit detection processing.
  • Fixed an issue with an achievement.

If the leaderboards are currently not saved properly, try resetting the leaderboards in the following way:
In the archive mode screen, hold down F1 and press the space key 11 times / or hold down LB and RB and press the Y button 11 times.
If a sound effect is heard, the reset is complete.

