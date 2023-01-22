[Patch Note: Ver. 0121] Fixed issues in the initial release

The changes in this build are as follows.

Fixed an issue that prevented the leaderboards from functioning properly.

Fixed BGM titles for stage 4-B.

Stabilized gamepad vibration function.

Fixed image data displayed at the ending.

Fixed a processing glitch in Mission Mode under certain conditions.

Fixed text in character profiles.

Added a setting item for scene changes to the config.

Optimized hit detection processing.

Fixed an issue with an achievement.

If the leaderboards are currently not saved properly, try resetting the leaderboards in the following way:

In the archive mode screen, hold down F1 and press the space key 11 times / or hold down LB and RB and press the Y button 11 times.

If a sound effect is heard, the reset is complete.