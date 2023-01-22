[Patch Note: Ver. 0121] Fixed issues in the initial release

The changes in this build are as follows.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the leaderboards from functioning properly.
- Fixed BGM titles for stage 4-B.
- Stabilized gamepad vibration function.
- Fixed image data displayed at the ending.
- Fixed a processing glitch in Mission Mode under certain conditions.
- Fixed text in character profiles.
- Added a setting item for scene changes to the config.
- Optimized hit detection processing.
- Fixed an issue with an achievement.
If the leaderboards are currently not saved properly, try resetting the leaderboards in the following way:
In the archive mode screen, hold down F1 and press the space key 11 times / or hold down LB and RB and press the Y button 11 times.
If a sound effect is heard, the reset is complete.
Changed files in this update