Hotfix #1 - 21.01.2023

What Changed?

Summary

Thank you for your interest in Agent in Depth's amazing release date! I worked sooo hard this night to fix all reported bugs. I hope you're all having a good time playing the game. See you in the leaderboard! (I'm stading at #1 now, haha.)

Fixes!

Fix: Font visibility problems in Asian languages are fixed. If you find errors, just hit me on Discussions page.

Fix: Level transition bug caused from stading between level enterences are now fixed. So, no more funny business messing up with Leaderboard! (I. SEE. YOU.)

Fix: "Hell is Here" achievement is not triggering problem solved.