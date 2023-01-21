 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Agent in Depth update for 21 January 2023

Hotfix #1 - 21.01.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10372934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What Changed?

Summary

Thank you for your interest in Agent in Depth's amazing release date! I worked sooo hard this night to fix all reported bugs. I hope you're all having a good time playing the game. See you in the leaderboard! (I'm stading at #1 now, haha.)

Fixes!

Fix: Font visibility problems in Asian languages are fixed. If you find errors, just hit me on Discussions page.

Fix: Level transition bug caused from stading between level enterences are now fixed. So, no more funny business messing up with Leaderboard! (I. SEE. YOU.)

Fix: "Hell is Here" achievement is not triggering problem solved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096082
  • Loading history…
Depot 2096083
  • Loading history…
Depot 2096084
  • Loading history…
Depot 2096085
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link