 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gelatine update for 21 January 2023

Instant teleportation ability + slight optimization of tile loading

Share · View all patches · Build 10372906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Dimensional Leap ability now has an upgrade that makes the ability instant, without the need to charge it up first

  • Dynamic tile loading has been slightly optimized, to somewhat alleviate the issues that some users are having where the world isn't loading fast enough to keep up with the player's speed.
    This whole system will be completely overhauled in the nearest future, which should solve these issues entirely.
    But for now, this is a small temporary fix.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link