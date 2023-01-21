-
The Dimensional Leap ability now has an upgrade that makes the ability instant, without the need to charge it up first
Dynamic tile loading has been slightly optimized, to somewhat alleviate the issues that some users are having where the world isn't loading fast enough to keep up with the player's speed.
This whole system will be completely overhauled in the nearest future, which should solve these issues entirely.
But for now, this is a small temporary fix.
Gelatine update for 21 January 2023
Instant teleportation ability + slight optimization of tile loading
Patchnotes via Steam Community
