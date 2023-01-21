UPDATE #46 New community map, new clumsy guys map + new emote

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



New community tower defense map, Mount Blizzard.

You have to survive the cold blizzard that will freeze your Towers and Tools. To unfreeze them, place a campfire nearby them, and beware of the snow boars roaming around that will destroy the campfires and attack you.

Find this new map in the Swampland shop.

New Clumsy Guys map. This new map is a new fun parkour using trampolines, levitating platforms and more! You can play it from the arcade.

New emote! This week you can now unlock the slap emote for 37 stars in the star milestones. Do the emote nearby a player to slap it and make it spin.

This week we have new hairstyles for you to try in this weekly challenge. When the weekly challenge table is placed, floating scissors will appear around the map. Walk on them to get a new hairstyle and progress on the challenge.

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday.