Things update

Things: There is new category of things called… Things.

Each thing could be a resource node or crafting station depending on the AI’s sentiments

Tentative: This paves the way for building things as well as AI-generated crafting recipe trees.

UI Overhaul: Added the “all” tab and “things” tab, moved places/navigation to the middle

Fixed Stable Horde breakage: Stable Horde changed their output format to a url instead of base64 image. I have updated the code to take the new format.