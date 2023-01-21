 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 21 January 2023

Things update

Share · View all patches · Build 10372816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things: There is new category of things called… Things.

  • Each thing could be a resource node or crafting station depending on the AI’s sentiments
  • Tentative: This paves the way for building things as well as AI-generated crafting recipe trees.

UI Overhaul: Added the “all” tab and “things” tab, moved places/navigation to the middle
Fixed Stable Horde breakage: Stable Horde changed their output format to a url instead of base64 image. I have updated the code to take the new format.

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link