Drift Playtest update for 21 January 2023

1.20.2023 Patch Notes

  • Introduce new companion concept who will teach you about the game, your ship and help you research (WIP)
  • Updated SFX
  • Update game icon and assets
  • Small bug fixes and tweaks.

