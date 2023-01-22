- Vehicle values shouldn't get stuck anymore if players disconnect (Github #39)
- Reunited the headhumper with his prized melon (Github #40)
- Added support for brush ladders (Github #41)
- Fixed items from crates not respawning properly if you pick them up right away (Github #42)
- Mounted HL:S content by default and fixed title crash (Github #45)
- Footsteps aren't deafingly terrible anymore so they're back on by default
JBMod update for 22 January 2023
Updates for Jan 21 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
