 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JBMod update for 22 January 2023

Updates for Jan 21 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10372751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vehicle values shouldn't get stuck anymore if players disconnect (Github #39)
  • Reunited the headhumper with his prized melon (Github #40)
  • Added support for brush ladders (Github #41)
  • Fixed items from crates not respawning properly if you pick them up right away (Github #42)
  • Mounted HL:S content by default and fixed title crash (Github #45)
  • Footsteps aren't deafingly terrible anymore so they're back on by default

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158861
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link