Hello @everyone,

0.02.014 is out now, with a huge Menu UI change.

I've been watching and analyzing other fps games and noticed that there was a gap between the difficulty of navigation in Tint 'n Ink and the ease of others.

So I got to work, but of course the current version is just a first week implemention, but If you like it I could improve it a lot!

Spin wheel is deactived for now.

Loadout and Lockers (player outfit) are changeables from the same window.

Workbench is so much easier to navigate.

Please check the poll on our Discord to vote if you like or not after try it!

➡️ Our Discord!

---- IMPROVEMENTS

✅ New marker - Earth Gen 3 | Atlantida

---- FIXES

✅ Enter private rooms via QuickMatch

✅ Server list doens't update when change Services Area

Thank you so much!