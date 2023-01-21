Patch Notes 1/21

UI Tweaks:
- added a hide shop button during shopping so you can check the map
Bug fixes:
- stopped added leader abilities from boss fights being able to generate negative abilities
- fixed issue where you could buy the same card multiple times in the delve shop
- fixed issue where dies triggers added to leaders wouldn't resolve
- fixed an issue where the delve map might fail to load
- fixed an issue where sometimes an ability wouldn't be added when adding an ability to your leader
Gameplay Changes:
- changed in-graveyard click effects to not generate with negative abilities
Changed files in this update