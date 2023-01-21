 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 21 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/21

Patch Notes 1/21

Build 10372465

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Tweaks:

  • added a hide shop button during shopping so you can check the map

Bug fixes:

  • stopped added leader abilities from boss fights being able to generate negative abilities
  • fixed issue where you could buy the same card multiple times in the delve shop
  • fixed issue where dies triggers added to leaders wouldn't resolve
  • fixed an issue where the delve map might fail to load
  • fixed an issue where sometimes an ability wouldn't be added when adding an ability to your leader

Gameplay Changes:

  • changed in-graveyard click effects to not generate with negative abilities

