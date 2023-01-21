 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

武林鸡侠传 update for 21 January 2023

Minor update 1.04-2

Share · View all patches · Build 10372452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Repair the error that the red special plants do not have the ability;
  2. Return to the "shortcut key" function;
  3. Join the "special gift package" of the birth place, Happy New Year!
    Other small details are not described

Changed files in this update

Depot 1240611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link