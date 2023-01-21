- Repair the error that the red special plants do not have the ability;
- Return to the "shortcut key" function;
- Join the "special gift package" of the birth place, Happy New Year!
Other small details are not described
武林鸡侠传 update for 21 January 2023
Minor update 1.04-2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
