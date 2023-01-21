 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomwood update for 21 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.220

Share · View all patches · Build 10372400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added 'Quicksave' and 'Quickload' to in-game keybinding menu
  • Audible distance of "Bottle Break" effect increased to 45 meters (from 40)
  • Audible distance of "Window Break" effect increased to 45 meters (from 40)
  • Added the limp bone snap sound when critically wounded from the demo
  • Improved interact object sorting to make pickups like coins and bullets easier to grab within drawers/cabinets
  • General tweaks to ammo and resource balance
  • Added pathing for all AI types in each area to support enemies being spawned in by the console

Enemy: Rifle Huntsman

  • Improved rifle aim tracking
  • Increased rifle auto-hit range to 4 (from 3.5)
  • Increased rifle projectile speed to 55 (from 50)

Enemy: Fishdog

  • Reworked scent/lure system to improve consistency and reduce unintended detections
  • Fishdogs will be attracted to the smell of food, corpses and giblets
  • Fishdogs will bark at any food or giblets it cannot reach
  • Sleeping fishdogs can be awoken by smells that are very close to their nose
  • Scent cannot cross through mediums like water surfaces
  • Fishdogs now return to sleep after being disturbed
  • Increased search exit time to 1.5 (from 0.0)
  • Added new corpse impact sounds

Enemy: Goatman

  • Wounded goatman variant now starts with 12% less health
  • Increased trap time modifier to 30% (from 25%) of normal time
  • Reduced 'Swipe' damage to 36-38 (from 45-47)
  • Reduced 'Buck' damage to 44-45 (from 54-56)
  • Reduced enrage damage bonus to 125% (from 150%)
  • Reduced corpse health amount to 100 (from 250)
  • Added new hatchet particle and sound effects for animation and projectile
  • Corpse giblets can now be physics carried
  • Goatman now backtracks to leash points when unable to path or see player during combat

Area: Tavern

  • Tweaked spare basement key note to better allude to the attic switch location
  • Added new key hook asset behind bar
  • Moved guest room key to a more visible location
  • Moved guncase padlock to a more visible location
  • Explosive barrel positioning tweaked to make it easier to grab
  • Added additional button presser to drawer in attic
  • Added gap beneath elevator bed to make it harder for the key to bypass collision during crushing kills
  • Blocked off area beneath staircase and above kitchen fireplace to prevent exploitation

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with incorrect level data being loaded when transitioning levels on a new save slot
  • Fixed issue where loading quicksave would assign save slot incorrectly
  • Fixed issue where pickups in drawers would not save their position correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the canesword backstab assasination would alert enemies from far away
  • Fixed an inventory error when combining loose ammunition into a spot with limited space
  • Fixed various lightmap issues in fishery and around tavern exterior in cliffside
  • Fixed missing geometry in fishery boathouse
  • Fixed various exposed dev textures locations in the tavern
  • Fixed issue where goatman key would not correctly load its physics state
  • Fixed issue where woodsmen could bypass doors during their axe charge attack
  • Fixed issue where woodsman in cliffside barn would not return to chopping meat after being distracted
  • Fixed issue where burning goatman would not refresh or re-ignite after the fire timer burned out
  • Fixed issue where goatman hatchet throws would not deal appropriate damage to AI
  • Fixed issue where goatman corpse would replay death animation upon load
  • Fixed issue where AI corpses could be double dipped damaged when hitting their creators with a projectile
  • Fixed issue where projectiles would aim in an incorrect direction when shooting a point blank target
  • Fixed issue where left/dragged-out pickups would have incorrect quantity counts when returning to areas
  • Fixed issue where AI would get stuck while a door was being closed
  • Fixed issue where elevators could kill the player while using the inventory at low framerates
  • Fixed issue where telescope view would not apply invert Y setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1150761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link