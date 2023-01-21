Patch Notes v0.1.220

General
- Added 'Quicksave' and 'Quickload' to in-game keybinding menu
- Audible distance of "Bottle Break" effect increased to 45 meters (from 40)
- Audible distance of "Window Break" effect increased to 45 meters (from 40)
- Added the limp bone snap sound when critically wounded from the demo
- Improved interact object sorting to make pickups like coins and bullets easier to grab within drawers/cabinets
- General tweaks to ammo and resource balance
- Added pathing for all AI types in each area to support enemies being spawned in by the console
Enemy: Rifle Huntsman
- Improved rifle aim tracking
- Increased rifle auto-hit range to 4 (from 3.5)
- Increased rifle projectile speed to 55 (from 50)
Enemy: Fishdog
- Reworked scent/lure system to improve consistency and reduce unintended detections
- Fishdogs will be attracted to the smell of food, corpses and giblets
- Fishdogs will bark at any food or giblets it cannot reach
- Sleeping fishdogs can be awoken by smells that are very close to their nose
- Scent cannot cross through mediums like water surfaces
- Fishdogs now return to sleep after being disturbed
- Increased search exit time to 1.5 (from 0.0)
- Added new corpse impact sounds
Enemy: Goatman
- Wounded goatman variant now starts with 12% less health
- Increased trap time modifier to 30% (from 25%) of normal time
- Reduced 'Swipe' damage to 36-38 (from 45-47)
- Reduced 'Buck' damage to 44-45 (from 54-56)
- Reduced enrage damage bonus to 125% (from 150%)
- Reduced corpse health amount to 100 (from 250)
- Added new hatchet particle and sound effects for animation and projectile
- Corpse giblets can now be physics carried
- Goatman now backtracks to leash points when unable to path or see player during combat
Area: Tavern
- Tweaked spare basement key note to better allude to the attic switch location
- Added new key hook asset behind bar
- Moved guest room key to a more visible location
- Moved guncase padlock to a more visible location
- Explosive barrel positioning tweaked to make it easier to grab
- Added additional button presser to drawer in attic
- Added gap beneath elevator bed to make it harder for the key to bypass collision during crushing kills
- Blocked off area beneath staircase and above kitchen fireplace to prevent exploitation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with incorrect level data being loaded when transitioning levels on a new save slot
- Fixed issue where loading quicksave would assign save slot incorrectly
- Fixed issue where pickups in drawers would not save their position correctly
- Fixed an issue where the canesword backstab assasination would alert enemies from far away
- Fixed an inventory error when combining loose ammunition into a spot with limited space
- Fixed various lightmap issues in fishery and around tavern exterior in cliffside
- Fixed missing geometry in fishery boathouse
- Fixed various exposed dev textures locations in the tavern
- Fixed issue where goatman key would not correctly load its physics state
- Fixed issue where woodsmen could bypass doors during their axe charge attack
- Fixed issue where woodsman in cliffside barn would not return to chopping meat after being distracted
- Fixed issue where burning goatman would not refresh or re-ignite after the fire timer burned out
- Fixed issue where goatman hatchet throws would not deal appropriate damage to AI
- Fixed issue where goatman corpse would replay death animation upon load
- Fixed issue where AI corpses could be double dipped damaged when hitting their creators with a projectile
- Fixed issue where projectiles would aim in an incorrect direction when shooting a point blank target
- Fixed issue where left/dragged-out pickups would have incorrect quantity counts when returning to areas
- Fixed issue where AI would get stuck while a door was being closed
- Fixed issue where elevators could kill the player while using the inventory at low framerates
- Fixed issue where telescope view would not apply invert Y setting
