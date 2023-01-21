More Animations and Sounds

The game will now feel more alive!
IMPROVEMENTS
- Walking and dodging sound
- Attack and hit animations
- Loot window save the latest location
CHANGES
- Sacred Tree Leaf stack limit is now 99
