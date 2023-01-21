 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 21 January 2023

More Animations and Sounds

Last edited 21 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game will now feel more alive!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Walking and dodging sound
  • Attack and hit animations
  • Loot window save the latest location

CHANGES

  • Sacred Tree Leaf stack limit is now 99

