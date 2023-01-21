Early Access 1 Patch 2023.1

- Ticket #1347 Can not delete saved game fix
- Ticket #1348 Artificial planet in Dyson sphere system building filter fix
- Ticket #1341 Saved game turn data fix
- Ticket #1342 Purchase button typo
- Ticket #1286 Covert influence having no effect fix
- Ticket #1343 Gravity maintenance penalties inverted
- Ticket #1336 Fleet disappearing after auto combat fix
- Ticket #1346 New game key reverts to tiny galaxy fix
- Ticket #1171 QOL - Colony base scrap prompt added on cancel colonization
- Ticket #1333 Hyper Advanced chemistry and construction check fix
- Ticket #1233 Some tutorial overlays used enter to dismiss
- Ticket #1060 UI spacing fix for prompts
- Ticket #1354 Own fleets causing self-blockade fix
- Ticket #1355 Enemy fleet detection fix
- Ticket #1352 GNN 5 Planets Colonized typo fix
- Ticket #1027 Changing settings puts game in Windowed mode
- Ticket #1032 Reset Settings does not reset auto save turn counter and other in game settings
- Ticket #1339 Random events refactor
- Ticket #1328 Event ticker on construction optimization
- Ticket #1350 Ground combat UI consistency with Colony View UI pass
- Ticket #1351 GNN Virus event resolves within same turn
- Ticket #1356 Conquered enemy homeworld fix
- Ticket #1357 Temporal Anomaly event fix
- Ticket #1255 Tutorial Outpost and Colony objectives appear early fix
- Ticket #893 Tutorial “Click to set destination” for planet out of range fix
- Ticket #1327 Neutron Star collider fix
- Ticket #1043 Hyperspace flux event start and end fix
- Ticket #1190 Ground Combat calculations and stats centralized
Additional Notes:
- Settings menu and persistent settings have been refactored.
- Introductory screens refactored and use hot keys.
- Art assets with rotating models optimized.
- Load/save system optimized.
- Hot key input fixes in several menus.
- Several UIs have a consistency and clean up pass.
- Ship Designer refactor is WIP and may result in some weapon systems not probably working.
- C++ deprecated code fixes
- Diplomacy system has some initial WIP refactoring completed
- Ground combat tooltip fixes WIP
- Level reference optimizations
- Event Ticker system refactor
- Random monster attacking/departing order of operations fix
- Planet building placement optimizations
- New Game menu optimizations
- Save Game Compatibility Checker Refactor
