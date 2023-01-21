 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 21 January 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10372232

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1347 Can not delete saved game fix
  • Ticket #1348 Artificial planet in Dyson sphere system building filter fix
  • Ticket #1341 Saved game turn data fix
  • Ticket #1342 Purchase button typo
  • Ticket #1286 Covert influence having no effect fix
  • Ticket #1343 Gravity maintenance penalties inverted
  • Ticket #1336 Fleet disappearing after auto combat fix
  • Ticket #1346 New game key reverts to tiny galaxy fix
  • Ticket #1171 QOL - Colony base scrap prompt added on cancel colonization
  • Ticket #1333 Hyper Advanced chemistry and construction check fix
  • Ticket #1233 Some tutorial overlays used enter to dismiss
  • Ticket #1060 UI spacing fix for prompts
  • Ticket #1354 Own fleets causing self-blockade fix
  • Ticket #1355 Enemy fleet detection fix
  • Ticket #1352 GNN 5 Planets Colonized typo fix
  • Ticket #1027 Changing settings puts game in Windowed mode
  • Ticket #1032 Reset Settings does not reset auto save turn counter and other in game settings
  • Ticket #1339 Random events refactor
  • Ticket #1328 Event ticker on construction optimization
  • Ticket #1350 Ground combat UI consistency with Colony View UI pass
  • Ticket #1351 GNN Virus event resolves within same turn
  • Ticket #1356 Conquered enemy homeworld fix
  • Ticket #1357 Temporal Anomaly event fix
  • Ticket #1255 Tutorial Outpost and Colony objectives appear early fix
  • Ticket #893 Tutorial “Click to set destination” for planet out of range fix
  • Ticket #1327 Neutron Star collider fix
  • Ticket #1043 Hyperspace flux event start and end fix
  • Ticket #1190 Ground Combat calculations and stats centralized

Additional Notes:

  • Settings menu and persistent settings have been refactored.
  • Introductory screens refactored and use hot keys.
  • Art assets with rotating models optimized.
  • Load/save system optimized.
  • Hot key input fixes in several menus.
  • Several UIs have a consistency and clean up pass.
  • Ship Designer refactor is WIP and may result in some weapon systems not probably working.
  • C++ deprecated code fixes
  • Diplomacy system has some initial WIP refactoring completed
  • Ground combat tooltip fixes WIP
  • Level reference optimizations
  • Event Ticker system refactor
  • Random monster attacking/departing order of operations fix
  • Planet building placement optimizations
  • New Game menu optimizations
  • Save Game Compatibility Checker Refactor

