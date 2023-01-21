Airmen 1.23.21: Windy Weather

This week's update adds a new effect to intense weather across the archipelago. The magnitude of the wind force will up to triple during stormy weather. Additionally, an erratic secondary force will rapidly alter the direction of the wind during storms. More mild weathers such as fog will experience reduced wind forces.

1.23.21

Major Features

Different weathers will increase and decrease the force applied by wind.

The wind direction changes sporadically during stormy weather.

Minor Features

Changed the default rotation of parts in hand in the hangar.

Propellers and dragon tails will slow down when damaged.

Bug Fixes