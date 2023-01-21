 Skip to content

Airmen update for 21 January 2023

Airmen 1.23.21: Windy Weather

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update adds a new effect to intense weather across the archipelago. The magnitude of the wind force will up to triple during stormy weather. Additionally, an erratic secondary force will rapidly alter the direction of the wind during storms. More mild weathers such as fog will experience reduced wind forces.

1.23.21

Major Features
  • Different weathers will increase and decrease the force applied by wind.
  • The wind direction changes sporadically during stormy weather.
Minor Features
  • Changed the default rotation of parts in hand in the hangar.
  • Propellers and dragon tails will slow down when damaged.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the drone deployer stats displaying 0% damage reduction.
  • Fixed the sail tool tip missing a space on the last line.

