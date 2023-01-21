 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 21 January 2023

v1.0.12 Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mission 7:

  • Fixed objective not showing after getting inside the manor
  • Added fences being shown to barricade the gate
  • Added the bonus scene
  • Reduced the number of fences required to be found to 4

