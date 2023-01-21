 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 21 January 2023

0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10372110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with +3 exp not working if there is only one unit on the field
  • Fixed bug with lightbringer / gunmage dots not working anymore
  • Gold generator cost now goes up by 4 gold per quality
  • Dynamite mobs now relocate after throwing a few dynamites

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link