- Fixed bug with +3 exp not working if there is only one unit on the field
- Fixed bug with lightbringer / gunmage dots not working anymore
- Gold generator cost now goes up by 4 gold per quality
- Dynamite mobs now relocate after throwing a few dynamites
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 21 January 2023
0.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
