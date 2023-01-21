 Skip to content

Punch A Bunch update for 21 January 2023

Fixed crash bug

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the game would crash if pressing ALT+TAB while the game was running in Fullscreen.

About the game freezing on the second opponent:
Also made some adjustments to the "Next Opponent" screen which hopefully will fix the bug where the game freezes on the second opponent. I am unable to recreate this bug myself so I'm shooting in the dark a little bit here, please bear with me.

Keep reporting if the game crashes please! I am doing everything in my power to fix these issues for everyone!

