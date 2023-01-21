 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 21 January 2023

QoL Update - Chapter6-3

Share · View all patches · Build 10371893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the MainStage of Chapter6-3, an update has been made to display a "NO ENEMY" icon on the map displayed by pressing the W key when all enemies on the floor have been defeated.
However, this update is not applied retroactively, so if an enemy on the floor is newly eliminated, the process will be applied even to past saved data, but it will not be applied to maps that have already been eliminated prior to the update.

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
