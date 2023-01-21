-Items are now divided into Colors by Item + Grade in the Display.
-Fast Item Transfer from Bank to Inventory, From Inventory to Bank Completed.
-Improved the UI of the Edit Item Creation Panel.
-The Features of Items in Edit Item Creation have been increased.
-Fixed the Problems in Activating Cheat. (The 'Enter' Key Also Becomes Working.)
-Fixed your Soldier's 'Already on Mission' Error.
-The problem of deleting your remaining items on the Upgrade screen when exiting the game has been partially fixed.
Anvil Life update for 21 January 2023
Fixed Bugs, Completion of Missing Innovations
