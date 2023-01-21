Fixed Bugs, Completion of Missing Innovations

-Items are now divided into Colors by Item + Grade in the Display.

-Fast Item Transfer from Bank to Inventory, From Inventory to Bank Completed.

-Improved the UI of the Edit Item Creation Panel.

-The Features of Items in Edit Item Creation have been increased.

-Fixed the Problems in Activating Cheat. (The 'Enter' Key Also Becomes Working.)

-Fixed your Soldier's 'Already on Mission' Error.

-The problem of deleting your remaining items on the Upgrade screen when exiting the game has been partially fixed.