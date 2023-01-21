 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Life update for 21 January 2023

Fixed Bugs, Completion of Missing Innovations

Share · View all patches · Build 10371797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Items are now divided into Colors by Item + Grade in the Display.
-Fast Item Transfer from Bank to Inventory, From Inventory to Bank Completed.
-Improved the UI of the Edit Item Creation Panel.
-The Features of Items in Edit Item Creation have been increased.
-Fixed the Problems in Activating Cheat. (The 'Enter' Key Also Becomes Working.)
-Fixed your Soldier's 'Already on Mission' Error.
-The problem of deleting your remaining items on the Upgrade screen when exiting the game has been partially fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link