 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fangs update for 21 January 2023

Patch 3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10371767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed
-Fixed a bug that caused presets to kick players back to Main Menu
-Fixed a bug that caused players not to see Augments during Augment Select
-Fixed a bug where Captain Voting wasn't working
-Fixed a bug where some bushes weren't working
-Fixed a bug where Bigboi could machine gun his Boulder
-Fixed a bug where chat wasn't working during Augment Select

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link