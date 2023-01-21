Bugs Fixed
-Fixed a bug that caused presets to kick players back to Main Menu
-Fixed a bug that caused players not to see Augments during Augment Select
-Fixed a bug where Captain Voting wasn't working
-Fixed a bug where some bushes weren't working
-Fixed a bug where Bigboi could machine gun his Boulder
-Fixed a bug where chat wasn't working during Augment Select
Patch 3.3
