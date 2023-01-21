SLARPG v1.1.1 Changelog

Happy Friday, and happy one month anniversary to SLARPG! Can you believe it's already been a whole month? I can't. How time flies...

While not as large as the v1.1 update the other week, v1.1.1 features some important additions, tweaks, and fixes!

Additions:

Added an area map for Greenridge (and the Hiking Trail), purchasable from Sherry and Joy's shop from Act II onwards. Between this and the three added in v1.1, all outdoor areas now have maps for the Quest Log!

Balance changes:

The damage dealt by Allison's directional attacks when hitting weak points has been buffed 10-25% across the board for most normal enemies, and several enemies that lacked directional weakness now have them.

when hitting weak points has been buffed 10-25% across the board for most normal enemies, and several enemies that lacked directional weakness now have them. Fire spells now have a chance to remove the Damp state, and water spells now have a chance to remove Burns. The Damp state also no longer gives fire resistance.

Other tweaks:

A fix has been attempted for the Effectus third party script error that causes the game to crash when bumping into enemies on rare occasion. Due to the rarity of the crash it's hard to say if this will stick, but it's worth a shot!

that causes the game to crash when bumping into enemies on rare occasion. Due to the rarity of the crash it's hard to say if this will stick, but it's worth a shot! Fixed the wording of the message that appears when either Melody or Allison attempts a kiss while the other is KO'd.

Fixed an error in the Neon Labyrinth where the party would be left with the incorrect sprites after fighting a Color Wheel in a certain room of the dungeon.

where the party would be left with the incorrect sprites after fighting a Color Wheel in a certain room of the dungeon. Fixed the player being able to warp to the Astral Plane during a certain side quest where it should have been disabled.

where it should have been disabled. Fixed the introductory scene for The Crypt playing again upon reentry under specific circumstances.

playing again upon reentry under specific circumstances. Other minor fixes.

Enjoy!