-Added doors in level run that entities can spawn from
-Added a start room to level RUN
-Added a spawn types menu to the arena modes which allows you to pick and choose what entities you want to fight
-Redid the landscape of the hive and added a massive cave to the end of it
-Added a new entity: Hound rider. He doesn't appear in the main game but is in arena and in a capsule
-Added more foliage on level negative 5
-Added a tutorial for the ammo maker
-Added more props to the dark halls arena mode
-Added more props to the metro
-Put a better landscape material on level negative 5
-Hid the joke levels in other levels and removed them from the hub
-Improved backrooms items only mode. Now when you boot up the game on backrooms items only mode, you will be sent to a no-firearms version of the tutorial
-improved the "killed by" to now include all entities
-If you press the menu button you will now open the notebook
-When you die, the screen now fades to red and you can see your corpse. Pressing the trigger or button will allow you to respawn
-Minor bug fixes
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 21 January 2023
V. 2.40
