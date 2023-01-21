-Added doors in level run that entities can spawn from

-Added a start room to level RUN

-Added a spawn types menu to the arena modes which allows you to pick and choose what entities you want to fight

-Redid the landscape of the hive and added a massive cave to the end of it

-Added a new entity: Hound rider. He doesn't appear in the main game but is in arena and in a capsule

-Added more foliage on level negative 5

-Added a tutorial for the ammo maker

-Added more props to the dark halls arena mode

-Added more props to the metro

-Put a better landscape material on level negative 5

-Hid the joke levels in other levels and removed them from the hub

-Improved backrooms items only mode. Now when you boot up the game on backrooms items only mode, you will be sent to a no-firearms version of the tutorial

-improved the "killed by" to now include all entities

-If you press the menu button you will now open the notebook

-When you die, the screen now fades to red and you can see your corpse. Pressing the trigger or button will allow you to respawn

-Minor bug fixes