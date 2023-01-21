New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.534_Modular_Blasphemy

This one has a new quickstart called The Blasphemous Badger, and it also includes a number of quality of life improvements including the ability to suppress the "spend more module points" prompt. It also includes better/proper stacking for the necromancer, some neinzul wild hives improvements from StarKelp, and various Dyson Sidekick improvements from Badger.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)