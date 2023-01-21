Hello, I present you with the Relic update! In this update, a new instanced zone was added but it can only be accessed once the player is over a certain level. Complete this zone for a chance to unlock a special weapon.



The player now has access to Relic Shield. A shield that blocks damage to health until it has been depleted. This shield is unlocked after the player has captured enough Forts. Should you lose enough forts, then the Shield will also be deactivated. More details will be added in-game at a later date.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused armor stats not to be applied.

Fixed an issue where melee attacks would repeat the same animation if button smashing.

Changes

Most enemies will now have a special ability after the player has reached a certain level.

Aim offset while aiming with the bow.

Removed a VFX that remained after the Healer's charge attack.

New VFX for the Rogue's speed ability.

Increased the stamina cost for the Rogue's starter bow.

I will be continuing to monitor and fix other bugs as they appear. Thank you for your patience!