Carth Alpha 1.91

~Added Adept Profession Feats

~Began creating adept profession crafting recipes

~Began UI work on inventory

~Combined Equipment and Clothing inventory tabs

~Added New Spells

~Fireball

~Northumbrian Cold

~Rift Missile

~Flame Bolt

~Schism Skip

~Soul Blast

~Rift Wave

~Energy Ball

~Shadow Rift

~Ice Rift

~Life Force

~Rift of Healing

~Electric Shield

~Ice Shield

~Poison Shield

~Fixed issue with clothing culler not working in character creation

~Removed Heavy Blend shape from female

~Changed spell cast animation per spell

~Locked movement and rotation during spell casting

~Added 2 slots for non cosmetic ability boosting Rings

~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Necklaces

~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Bracers

~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Belts

~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Boots

~Added new non cosmetic items to acquire

~Fixed issue with many spells not colliding and damaging enemies correctly

~Clients damage with crossbow now working correctly across network

~Fixed issue with Networked building

~Fixed issues with Birch trees not being networked

~Inventory UI updates and fixes

~Font Changes to certain UI

~Inventory transparency

~Horse water bug when jumping fixed

~Horse animations synced

~Horse issue with client jump mount fixed

~Bows working across network

~Feats and crafting lists sorted alphabetically

~Began updating spell descriptions