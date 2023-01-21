Carth Alpha 1.91
~Added Adept Profession Feats
~Began creating adept profession crafting recipes
~Began UI work on inventory
~Combined Equipment and Clothing inventory tabs
~Added New Spells
~Fireball
~Northumbrian Cold
~Rift Missile
~Flame Bolt
~Schism Skip
~Soul Blast
~Rift Wave
~Energy Ball
~Shadow Rift
~Ice Rift
~Life Force
~Rift of Healing
~Electric Shield
~Ice Shield
~Poison Shield
~Fixed issue with clothing culler not working in character creation
~Removed Heavy Blend shape from female
~Changed spell cast animation per spell
~Locked movement and rotation during spell casting
~Added 2 slots for non cosmetic ability boosting Rings
~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Necklaces
~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Bracers
~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Belts
~Added slot for non cosmetic ability boosting Boots
~Added new non cosmetic items to acquire
~Fixed issue with many spells not colliding and damaging enemies correctly
~Clients damage with crossbow now working correctly across network
~Fixed issue with Networked building
~Fixed issues with Birch trees not being networked
~Inventory UI updates and fixes
~Font Changes to certain UI
~Inventory transparency
~Horse water bug when jumping fixed
~Horse animations synced
~Horse issue with client jump mount fixed
~Bows working across network
~Feats and crafting lists sorted alphabetically
~Began updating spell descriptions
