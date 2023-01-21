Achievement updates and bug fixes

Hello, everybody!

With all the new content on version 1.2, you'd expect some new achievements would also pop up, right? Yes, but adding them just for the sake of increasing numbers is just boring. That's why I dedicated some extra time after release just to review the old achievements, elaborate new ones and redraw all icons.

The following achievements had their unlocking methods modified:

Quantum Eraser changed from "Destroy 1000 enemies." to "Destroy every automaton on Sector 86: Abandoned Factory.";

changed from "Destroy 1000 enemies." to "Destroy every automaton on Sector 86: Abandoned Factory."; Representative Sample changed from "Grab 1000 non-renewable vials." to "Grab all vials on Sector 85: Destillery.";

changed from "Grab 1000 non-renewable vials." to "Grab all vials on Sector 85: Destillery."; Biophysics changed from "Find a Life Plate." to "Find 3 Life Plates.".

The Biophysics achievement got a bit harder because Life Plates are easier to get since version 1.2. Getting at least one through regular gameplay is guaranteed now, it would make the achievement progress based (which would be pointless since there are already achievements to cover game progress).

Quantum Eraser and Representative Sample were grind based to a certain extent. The game is long enough so that you will almost certainly get them before you finish. Even then, they were based on your global statistics so, you'd eventually get them even if you just replayed the same section over and over. Their new requirements were carefully chosen to help you uncover new secrets on their respective levels when you decide to unlock them.

Besides these modifications, 7 new achievements were added, You can check them all here. Notice that some of them are based on collecting items but they all involve unique items, not repetitive tasks.

Also, all achievement icons were redesigned. They are now 256x256 pixels and have a metallic theme that classifies the achievements according to their difficulty.

I almost forgot, this post is also about bug correction! These are the issues fixed and modifications done in version 1.2.1:

The cutscene on Sector 85: Contention Area had a VFX which upon initialization had a 1 in 8 chance of accessing an invalid place in memory which then could cause a random crash;

The animation of cloudy skies had a noticeable discontinuity when a loop was completed (after about 7 minutes);

There was a visible seam on one of the skyboxes;

When changing from Borderless Window to Regular Window, the application icon would not show up in the title bar;

Changes in video configuration made in game thorugh the Settings menu are now saved as soon as a new configuration is applyed (before this change, permanent modifications related to video had to be done outside the game via game launcher).

Now we are done! Thanks everyone who bought the game during the two recent sales, you made me really happy! For those of you who actually added the game to their wishlists while it was already 90% off... I can totally understand, you probably want to see some user reviews first. That's the one thing that is out of my hands, but if you are patient, I can guarantee there will be other sales in the future.

That's it for now!