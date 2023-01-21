Version 0.6.02 Update

_

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

The Console (accessible with the tilde key `) can now show critical error messages. These are very useful for bug-fixing.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that was causing old saves to sometimes boot with errors, causing low framerates and blank item sprites.

Fixed an issue with The Emberian questline, where if you 'Charmed' the Emberian for more info, you wouldn't be able to buy the required key from the Emporium of Oddities.

Fixed the Charm challenge with the Rustburg hermit, which would previously always fail.

Fixed the final stage of The Quartermaster quest not being marked as 'completed'.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.