Share · View all patches · Build 10371534 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

What's new?

Massively improved performance inside Freeroam Survival . (up to 50% increase)

Many bug fixes and overall improvements.

New Animals with improved AI

We have a larger update rolling out in 2 weeks, which will bring Custom Character Creator, and many additions to the map and the player, so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

D4RKK1TE Team